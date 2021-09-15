WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $355.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.40 and a 200 day moving average of $364.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $210.18 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

