WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

