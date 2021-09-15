WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

