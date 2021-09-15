WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.16 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.47.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

