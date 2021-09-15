WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Monro worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monro by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000.

MNRO stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

