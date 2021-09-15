WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $490,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 312.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $185.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.