WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 46,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ExlService by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $124.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

