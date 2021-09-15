WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

