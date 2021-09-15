WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FBC opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

