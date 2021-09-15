WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $3,733,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

