WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SBGI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

