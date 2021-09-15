WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

