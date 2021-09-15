WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 10,312 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CPV Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the 1st quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $30,225,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 1,397,687 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $10,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 609,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

LAUR stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

