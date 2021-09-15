WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,664 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Group worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock worth $1,270,440. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

