WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 34.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 299.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

