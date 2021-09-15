WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

WTS stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $176.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

