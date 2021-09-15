WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,166 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of The Joint worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,281. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

