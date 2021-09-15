WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,982 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

