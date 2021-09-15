WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,711 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

