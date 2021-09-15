WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 887 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

