WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

