Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,624. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.