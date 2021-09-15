Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $157.80. 333,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

