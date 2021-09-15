Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,551,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 870.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter.

IYZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 136,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

