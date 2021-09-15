Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 38,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,368. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

