Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 38,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,368. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.