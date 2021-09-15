Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average is $216.52. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,609 shares of company stock worth $85,440,562 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

