Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

DISCA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 288,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,990. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

