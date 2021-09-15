Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,485 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock remained flat at $$57.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 351,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

