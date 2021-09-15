Wintrust Investments LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 702,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

