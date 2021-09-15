Wintrust Investments LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

EMB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,556. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

