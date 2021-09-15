Wintrust Investments LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $281.14. 109,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $330.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

