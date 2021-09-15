Wintrust Investments LLC Has $41.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

