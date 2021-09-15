Wintrust Investments LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,186,031 shares of company stock worth $224,190,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 168,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,103,349. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

