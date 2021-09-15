Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.33. The stock had a trading volume of 730,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,694,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

