Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.23. The stock had a trading volume of 126,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $434.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

