Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,266 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,229.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 404,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,142. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73.

