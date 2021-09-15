Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 23,350 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.