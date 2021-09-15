Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.36. The stock had a trading volume of 268,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

