Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

