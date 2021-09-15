Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 11,627 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. 51,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

