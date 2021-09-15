Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.30. 50,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

