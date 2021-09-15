Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. 2,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.