Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 8,866 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.67. 125,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

