Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,619. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.