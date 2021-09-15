Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $76,413,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. 188,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

