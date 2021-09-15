Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.21. 215,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.