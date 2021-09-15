WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

