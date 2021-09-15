Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,050.00

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.67), with a volume of 116713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 987.10.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £1,839,200 ($2,402,926.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,990 shares of company stock valued at $559,870,400.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

