WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post sales of $243.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in WNS by 37.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 545,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 32.9% in the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in WNS by 42.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in WNS by 111.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.