Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,113.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $727,100.21 and approximately $11,113.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $114.12 or 0.00239726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

